Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has today endorsed Urbanus Mutunga Muthama Ngengele as the United Democratic Movement party candidate in the upcoming Machakos Senatorial by-election.

In a meeting held at the DP’s Karen residence and attended by UDA chairman, Johnstone Muthama, Ruto said he is confident that Urbanus will represent ‘hustlers’ well in the Machakos by-election since he is an ordinary hustler.

Muthama is the man who will lead Machakos campaigns and this will complicate Wiper Democratic Movement party candidate Agnes Kavindu’s dreams of becoming the Machakos Senator.

Mrs. Kavindu’s candidature has however been met with mixed reactions from Machakos County locals.

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led party is accused of using Mr. Muthama‘s divorce with Kavindu to settle political scores.

Muthama, who has been financing Kalonzo Musyoka campaigns for years, fell out last year and the latter is using Kavindu to take revenge on him.

