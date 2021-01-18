Monday, 18 January 2021 – Renowned Kalenjin billionaire and politician, Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprop, who is popularly known as Buzeki, has unveiled a new fleet of trucks amid rumours that he has gone broke.

Less than 6 months ago, Buzeki found himself in the middle of an auction battle with NCBA bank over a Sh 2.7 Billion loan.

The bank sought a court order to auction his trucks and trailers that he bought using the loan.

To prove that he has not gone broke as alleged by his political competitors, the wealthy businessman took to his Facebook page and posted photos of the new branded Mercedes trucks that are ready to hit the road.

See photos.

