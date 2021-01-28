Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has declared his presidential bid in 2022, saying he is the right candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview on Wednesday, Oparanya, who is also the chairman of the Council of Governors, urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to support his bid because he has been supporting him since 2002.

Oparanya said if Raila supports him, he will beat Deputy President William Ruto by 8 am on Election Day.

“I really want to thank Hon Raila Odinga for the far he has brought me. In 2002 when I was elected as Mp, we started becoming friends. At that time I was a NARC party member. In 2005, I joined his NDP party and we would later form ODM together. Since 2005 up to now, we have worked together. From the entire Luhya Leaders, I am the only one who has stood with him for that long.

“For all the time he has run for Presidency, I have supported him. It’s now high time he backs me up as one of his own children.

“I am sure if he supports me, we will beat Ruto by far. I will present my nomination papers to ODM. For Musalia and Wetangula, they will choose for themselves whether they will help me. I will campaign for myself,” Oparanya stated.

