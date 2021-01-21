Thursday, 21 January 2021 – Famous You Tuber Kabi Wa Jesus has been exposed by ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare for being a deadbeat father.

Before he married his current wife Milly, Kabi was in a relationship with another lady.

The affair resulted in a son, who is almost 7 years old.

Unfortunately, Kabi Wa Jesus, who has been flaunting a fake fancy lifestyle on social media, doesn’t take care of his son.

His baby mama has been trying to beg for financial support from him but her efforts have not yielded any fruits.

Here are the receipts that Edgar got exposing Kabi Wa Jesus as a deadbeat dad.

