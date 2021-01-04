Monday, January 4, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has explained the real reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta is facing a fierce rebellion in Mt Kenya, which is his political bedroom.

For the past two years, Uhuru has been facing rebellions in Central Kenya and the latest incident is when he was spotted waving at an imaginary crowd when he toured Nyeri County.

Now, commenting on Twitter on Monday, Kabando said Uhuru is hated in the Mt Kenya region because he is surrounded by cartels who don’t care about the plight of common Mwananchi.

Kabando gave an example of a Sh 3 billion Coffee Fund that was set up by the government to assist coffee farmers.

He said the fund is still in bank accounts of cartels, 3 years after Uhuru authorised the release of the money to farmers.

“Sh3billion profiteering cartels Nairobi as coffee farmers suffer. In Nyeri, coffee cooperatives are collapsing as Sh3b gathers huge bank’s interests for greedy mafia cartels. Many farmers are running away from their factories, others hawking cherries. COFFEE FARMERS BEING ROBBED,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

