Home Forum Just avoid asking for their phone numbers, if you do so, your... Just avoid asking for their phone numbers, if you do so, your journey to the village starts right there (PHOTOs) January 6, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Juicy model from Uganda stuns the internet – No wonder CHRIS KIRUBI advised Kenyan men to marry from there (PHOTOs) A classroom in Kenya after Covid-19 – This country is a total joke (PHOTO) Madness: A greedy Kenyan had grabbed a public road and set up a business (PHOTOs) A polygamous man shares PHOTOs proudly sandwiched between his two wives. Rogue pastor JAMES MAINA NG’ANG’A shares lovely photo bonding with his beautiful wife and son Heavy Machine: This is not for boys please! (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow