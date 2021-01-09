Saturday, January 9, 2021 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has said Deputy President William Ruto and his allies will face stern disciplinary measures after they formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

On Friday, Ruto’s allies led by Senators, Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru), unveiled UDA and sent indications that they have ditched the ruling party.

Speaking to journalists on the phone after the launch, Tuju stated that the matter would be taken over by the party’s disciplinary committee.

“Such matters are up to the disciplinary committee to look at whether there is any flouting of the Political Parties Act and the party’s constitution and take the necessary action where they deem necessary,” he said.

On his part, Jubilee Chairman, Nelson Dzuya, stated that the party will analyse the utterances and monitor the behaviour of Ruto’s allies, who have affiliated themselves with UDA.

“We are following up on the matter, we will take action against them where we find culpability,” he responded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST