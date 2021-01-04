Monday, January 4, 2021 – Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s threat to expel Tanga Tanga legislators for disobeying him.

He termed a bluff the decision to discipline them, questioning whether the over 100 Tanga Tanga MPs will be punished.

“JP is on its deathbed.”

“The leadership has been unleashing the disciplinary card every time they want to intimidate and threaten us.”

“It’s just a matter of time and they will witness a mass exodus of members,” said Cherargei.

“We will wait for the show-cause letters and when we decide to leave, we will not just leave, we must make sure that just like other ruling parties, JP suffers the same fate.”

“It will remain a shell,” he added.

In an earlier political rally, Cherargei had said they formed JP and will not walk away empty-handed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST