Tuesday, 19 January 2021 – Former play-boy turned gospel singer, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, left his fans with endless questions after he went live on Instagram and started shedding tears.

Jowie is facing murder charges after he was linked to the murder of the late businesswoman Monica Kimani.

He is alleged to have slit her throat during the brutal murder that shocked the country.

The celebrity murder suspect is out on bond after staying behind bars for more than one year.

Jowie’s fans were on Monday evening left wondering whether Monica Kimani’s ghosts are haunting him after he broke down during the live stream.

See screenshot.

