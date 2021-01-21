Thursday, January 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Oginga, has revealed that the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother was long overdue.

Speaking yesterday as the family marked the 27th anniversary since Jaramogi Oginga’s death, Oburu noted that the handshake deal was started by Uhuru’s father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and his own father, Jaramogi.

However, he noted that Kenyatta’s gatekeepers did not let it happen but it was Raila’s father’s wish for there to be peace between them and all Kenyan communities.

“Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was keen on such a handshake with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, but some gatekeepers ensured it did not happen.”

“Jaramogi would have been very happy would he have been alive to witness the handshake,” said Oburu, who is Jaramogi’s eldest son.

He said Jaramogi tried hard to reach out to Kenyatta for a truce and that Kenya’s first President was actually ready for it, but it never worked because some people were against it just like Deputy President William Ruto is now working hard to scuttle the handshake.

He said the political deal between the President and his brother Raila was influenced by the ‘spirit’ of his late father.

He said it was the desire of Jomo and Jaramogi to bring the country together.

The Kenyan DAILY POST