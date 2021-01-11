Monday, January 11, 2021 – Former K24 TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, left tongues wagging over the weekend after she shared a romantic video goofing around with her new boyfriend.

The identity of Betty Kyallo’s boyfriend was unveiled recently and he is alleged to be of Ethiopian origin.

In the video that has excited her fans and confirmed that she is officially off the market, the controversial TV journalist is seen goofing with her alleged new boyfriend while having some great moments in what seems to be a party.

Kyallo’s love life has always been a subject of discussion on social media.

She loves light-skinned men with a fat wallet.

Before she bagged herself an Ethiopian ‘bae’, she was dating a man of Somali origin.

Watch the video below.

