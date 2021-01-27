Wednesday, 27 January 2021 – Former K24 TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has turned into an avid entrepreneur after quitting TV.
Barely a year after relocating her salon business to the leafy suburbs of Kilimani, she has opened a high-end barbershop in Upperhill.
The former anchor described her new Kinyozi as a Man’s Piece of Heaven.
“Ladies and Gentlemen I introduce to you AFTERSHAVE BY FLAIR! A new Barbershop that is going to be a Man’s Piece of Heaven! Upperhill we are finally here!
I’m just so excited to finally share it with you! We are located Next to Taj Towers (Baita Auto Centre),” she wrote.
The Kenyan DAILY POST