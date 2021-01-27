Wednesday, 27 January 2021 – Former K24 TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has turned into an avid entrepreneur after quitting TV.

Barely a year after relocating her salon business to the leafy suburbs of Kilimani, she has opened a high-end barbershop in Upperhill.

The former anchor described her new Kinyozi as a Man’s Piece of Heaven.

“Ladies and Gentlemen I introduce to you AFTERSHAVE BY FLAIR! A new Barbershop that is going to be a Man’s Piece of Heaven! Upperhill we are finally here!

﻿I’m just so excited to finally share it with you! We are located Next to Taj Towers (Baita Auto Centre),” she wrote.

