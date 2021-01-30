Sunday, January 30, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has sent indications that he may not be comfortable in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and may bolt out of the party anytime.

Joho, who is ODM‘s Deputy Party leader, on Thursday complicated ODM matters when he declared his 2022 presidential bid, knowing well that Raila Odinga is the party’s presidential candidate in 2022.

To make matters worse, Joho, on Friday, met Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot in Mombasa, where they discussed his 2022 presidential bid and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Cheruiyot is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s soldiers, who are willing to do anything to ensure that the man from Sugoi succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Joho‘s meeting with Cheruiyot has already caused panic in ODM with many predicting that he may soon join Ruto’s hustler nation and this might be the beginning of Raila Odinga’s official journey to Bondo in 2022.

