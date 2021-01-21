Zetech University is a premier University offering exceptional learning to thousands of students from Kenya and beyond.

The University offers programmes in Information Technology, Business, Hospitality and Tourism, Development studies, Communication and Media Studies.

Our Mission is to provide holistic education by promoting excellence in research, integrating innovation and technology in learning with the aim of developing well rounded citizens to impact the social, political and economic world.

The University has experienced positive growth in student enrolment and programme expansion.

To support this growth, and in line with our commitment to bring on board qualified, skilled and motivated staff driven by passion for their work and career growth, we are seeking to recruit suitably qualified candidates to fill the teaching positions listed below.

The successful candidate will be an innovative individual who not only dreams of realizing a dynamic, tech-powered environment but also possesses strong capability in actualizing ideas into actions and results.

Individual talent supported by an achievement background shall be a key consideration in the recruitment.

Minimum Qualifications:

Master’s Degree in Pure mathematics, Applied Mathematics or related field from a recognized and accredited University;

A B.Ed or B.Sc in Pure Mathematics, Applied Mathematics or related field from a recognized and accredited University

Minimum Qualifications:

Master’s Degree in International Relations & Diplomacy or related field from a recognized and accredited University;

Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations or related field from a recognized and accredited University

Tutorial Fellow – Economics & Statistics

Minimum Qualifications:

Master’s Degree in Economics & Statistics or related field from a recognized and accredited University;

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics & Statistics or related field from a recognized and accredited University

Note:

Additional requirements for all Tutorial Fellow positions:

Registrable for a PhD. Enrollment in a PhD programme is an added advantage;

Membership in relevant professional body is an added advantage;

At least three years teaching/ industry experience.

How to Apply

Interested applicants to send their application letters and updated CVs via the email address vacancies@zetech.ac.ke quoting the respective Job Reference, indicating the current and expected salary not later than 22nd January 2021.

Due to the urgency, the recruitment will be done on a rolling basis.

Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.