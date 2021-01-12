Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – Hot 96 FM Radio host, Jeff Koinange, was forced to cut short his interview prematurely after military officers raided the home of the man he was interviewing.

Koinange was interviewing Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, when the Ugandan military struck the politician’s home in Kampala and started beating up people.

The unexpected raid happened just six minutes into the discussion broadcasted on Hot 96 FM touching on the upcoming elections in Uganda scheduled for Thursday, January 14.

“I am sorry because as we speak I am being raided by the military.”

“I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating my security guards and I have to go down and give it attention,” said Bobi Wine as he cut the transmission.

During the interview, the politician was giving his opinion on the upcoming polls and the brutality he has faced in his quest to remove President Yoweri Museveni from office through popular vote on a National Unity Party ticket.

Bobi Wine stated that so far more than 500 members of his campaign team had been detained.

“I have been campaigning in a bulletproof jacket and a ballistics helmet because I have survived three assassination attempts,” he told Jeff.

He expressed hope in winning the Thursday poll, adding that Ugandans were yearning for change.

Approximately 17.6 million Ugandan voters are expected to cast their ballots in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Questioned on whether he thinks Museveni would concede defeat in the event that he wins the election, Bobi Wine noted that “whether or not Museveni concedes defeat is really not our business.”

“Our business is to ensure the people of Uganda cast their votes and their voice is clear,” Bobi Wine stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST