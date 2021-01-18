Monday, January 18, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has accused Wiper Kenya Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka of interfering with former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama’s marriage to settle a personal grudge.

This is after Kalonzo fronted Muthama’s ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, as the Wiper Party candidate for the upcoming Machakos senatorial by-election.

Mutua castigated the move, claiming that the only reason Kavindu was chosen was to settle a personal grudge between Kalonzo and the former Machakos senator.

“With all due respect, Honourable Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has demeaned us and has shamed us as the people of Machakos and Ukambani.”

“He went on to recruit a candidate from another party to vie for the county’s senatorial seat.”

“To make it worse, he took Senator Muthama’s wife to make her his candidate to make him jealous.”

“This means that he does not intend to give the people of Machakos a leader, rather, to settle personal scores by mingling with another man’s marriage,” Governor Mutua stated.

Mutua termed Kalonzo’s antics as cheap and undeserving of a leader of his stature.

The governor assured that the people of Machakos would not allow the former Vice President to demean them in that manner.

Mutua further insinuated that the move by Kalonzo was an open display of disrespect to the elderly and women in the county of Machakos.

“We want to ask him to ask for forgiveness.”

“That is not in the habit for an elderly person and a leader of his stature to mingle with another’s family for political gain,” Mutua remarked.

“So he was not seeking a leader fit for Machakos, he was seeking a leader who would make his opponent jealous, just to show off,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST