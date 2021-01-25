Monday, 25 January 2021 – Tanasha Donna’s unexpected visit to Tanzania to reunite with her celebrity baby-daddy, Diamond Platnumz, has caused a stir on social media.

The songstress jetted out of the country on Friday in the company of her son Naseeb Junior and netizens can’t stop discussing the much-hyped trip.

On Saturday, Diamond was joined on stage by Tanasha while performing their hit song Gere in a sold-out show where they gave fans a memorable performance.

As they were performing, jealous Tanzanians were busy zooming in and trolling Tanasha’s pint-sized booty.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST