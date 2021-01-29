Friday, 29 January 2021 – A bodaboda rider who operates in Nairobi has landed in trouble after he smashed a television belonging to his ex-girlfriend.

Ignatius Okemos Otieno, aged 22, is said to have confronted his ex-lover Sofia Wamaitha, aged 34, at her house in Dagoretti after he saw her being ferried on another rider’s motorcycle.

He broke her television worth Sh 22,000 during the scuffle.

According to a police report, Otieno visited his Kikuyu girlfriend at around 11 PM and banged the door.

When she let him in, he kicked the television and also threatened her.

He was arrested and taken to court where he was charged with causing malicious damage.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Boke at the Kibera law courts.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh 10,000 or an alternative of Sh 100,000.

The case will be mentioned on February 10.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

