Sunday, January 17, 2021 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has become the first Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party top official to poke holes in the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, claiming the president’s men are playing Raila’s allies.

Speaking at a funeral in Siaya county on Saturday, Orengo, who is also the Minority Leader in the Senate, said if Uhuru‘s men continue frustrating Raila’s allies, they will withdraw from the handshake.

“As the ODM party, we agreed to work with the government. But we will only do that if they do what we agreed. If they continue offending us we will go back to the struggle we used to have since we are the hope for the Kenyans,” Orengo said.

The senator also warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against ignoring court orders saying this was a dictatorship and ODM is not part of his actions.

Orengo also blamed Uhuru‘s government for over-borrowing and taxing Kenyans saying this was not part of the agreement when ODM joined the government.

He concluded by saying when Raila Odinga joined Uhuru they agreed to end corruption, respect the constitution, minimise borrowing and improve the lives of millions of Kenyans.

