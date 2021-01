Friday, 22 January 2021 – Magda Ngima is the third baby mama to Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar.

Jaguar has fathered two daughters called Tia and Tamara with Magda.

Last year, she became a fitness enthusiast and her efforts in the gym are visible.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page and shared photos flaunting her body accompanied with the caption “2021 body goals”.

