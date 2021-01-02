Saturday, 02 January 2021 – The internet has erupted after slay queen Jubilee politician and lawyer, Karen Nyamu, shared a romantic video with Mugithi singer, Samido, and then quickly deleted it.

Rumours of Karen Nyamu’s affair with Samido surfaced online last year after she became pregnant.

It was alleged that Samido was behind the pregnancy although he denied it.

However, Karen Nyamu, whose randy behaviours are well known in the political circles, has been sending cryptic messages indicating something is going on between her and Samido.

She has even named her new-born son after the Mugithi singer.

Karen posted a romantic video with Samido enjoying good moments together and then quickly deleted it after fans flooded to her timeline with insults, calling her a homewrecker.

In the video, Karen, who is a well-known bhang addict, is heard hilariously joking in Kikuyu, “we are going to buy bhang”.

Watch the video.

