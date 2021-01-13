Wednesday, 13 January 2021 – A student who stabbed two teachers at Kisii High School was arraigned at the Kisii Law Courts on Tuesday, where he was charged with attempted murder.

The suspect, Isaya Flora, is said to have attacked the teachers when he was summoned to the staffroom for coming to class late.

One of the teachers sustained serious injuries during the attack and he is still admitted to the hospital.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Stephen Njoro on Wednesday morning, the Form Three Student denied the charges and he was released on a cash bail of Ksh 50,000 or a bond of Ksh 100,000.

He will be remanded at Manga Juvenile Home if he fails to raise the bond.

The Kenyan DAILY POST