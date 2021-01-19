Home Editorial ITUMBI and MUIGAI WA NJOROGE accused of stealing money that RUTO dished... ITUMBI and MUIGAI WA NJOROGE accused of stealing money that RUTO dished out to Kikuyu artists who visited him at his Karen residence (LOOK) January 19, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A lawyer spotted wiggling her big booty during the chaotic LSK meeting and men can’t keep calm (VIDEO) Kikuyu artists who visited RUTO’s Karen residence exposed badly as all their dirt is spilled – This is SHOCKING! Exposed! Rogue and greedy cops have made Gatitu – Garissa Road junction in Thika a cash cow (PHOTOs) After ODINGA fell out with KENYATTA in 1966, he started moving around disguised as a ‘hustler’ in Akala shoes and shorts (PHOTO) DCI reveals what robbers who raided Prime Bank and stole millions were spotted doing in Kiambu before escaping UHURU should read this before saying Sh 2 billion is stolen daily – This is a big shame! Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow