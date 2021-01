Thursday, 07 January 2021 – Koko Kamillah Pitrola, the gorgeous lady pictured with Omar Lali, is an avid traveller.

Her Instagram page is full of photos touring amazing tourist spots in different parts of the world.

The petite lady, who seems filthy rich, also loves beach boys.

Here are other beach boys that she has been pictured with apart from Omar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST