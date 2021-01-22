Friday, 22 January 2021 – Daddy Owen became the talk of the town after word got out that his Kikuyu wife Farida Wambui had dumped him for a renowned tycoon.

While the husky-voiced singer has never come out to the public to address the rumour, his younger brother, Slejj, an upcoming gospel artist, has confirmed that Owen had issues with his wife.

However, he blasted the media for exaggerating things.

Speaking to Mzazi Willy M Tuva in a recent interview, Slejj said that Owen and his wife kissed and made up after the misunderstanding.

However, he denied claims that she had eloped with a Kikuyu tycoon.

“There could have been issues because you know married or people who are dating will never lack a few issues. The media has to add a few things. Oooh, rich tycoon and all those are all false. But they did have issues,” he revealed.

Slejj said that although he has not spoken to Farida in more than a month, he believes everything is under control now.

“We prayed and talked about the whole situation. So what will come next you will hear. The situation now is that everything is okay. Though I have not spoken to Farida in a month or so,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST