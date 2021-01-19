Home Forum It’s either President UHURU KENYATTA is confused or he is taking Kenyans... It’s either President UHURU KENYATTA is confused or he is taking Kenyans for fools (LOOK) January 19, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hii ndio inaitwa kupigia mwili pole (SEE PHOTO) A bright Kikuyu lady who scored A-Minus and pursued Bachelors of Commerce waves a placard begging for a job (PHOTO) Spotted at Quiver Lounge along Thika Road – WTF is this now? (PHOTO) I will cut her into pieces – SHOCK as a police officer vows to kill his estranged lover, GLADYS CHELAGAT, on Facebook (SCREENSHOTS) Clean hustle, no messing with SPONSORs – Young Kenyan lady proudly flaunts her harvest (PHOTOs) Pastor KAMLESH PATTNI eats juicy goodies – Money is good ladies and gentlemen (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow