Monday, January 18, 2021 – Billionaire Zedekiah Kiprop, popularly known as Buzeki, has resigned as the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) Secretary General.

The move comes just a day after the party’s chairman and former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, joined Deputy President William Ruto and his Hustler Movement ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Buzeki ditched the Isaac Ruto-led party, saying he doesn’t want anything to do with DP Ruto or his Hustler Movement.

He further noted that he was planning to unveil his own political party after claiming that Isaac made a unilateral decision without consulting other members of the party.

Buzeki had earlier threatened to quit the party after rumours emerged in December that Isaac Ruto was ready to throw his weight behind Gideon Moi in his quest for presidency.

Buzeki has had a longstanding fight with DP Ruto after he ditched the Jubilee Party in 2019 and decamped to CCM.

At the time, the tycoon accused the Deputy President of failing to honour agreements after clinching power alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Buzeki has been a critic of the DP and is said to be a frontrunner for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat which he lost in 2017.

