Friday, January 1, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family for allegedly ruling Kenya for decades.

Mwaura said the Kenyattas have been in power for too long with Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s reign of 15 years and Uhuru’s 10-year presidency adding that Kenyans are already fed up.

Speaking yesterday at the homecoming ceremony of newly elected Msambweni MP, Feisal Bader, the nominated lawmaker said many Kenyans are available to step up for the country’s top seat.

He rooted for Deputy President William Ruto to take over from Uhuru as president when his term ends in 2022.

“The Kenyatta family, they ruled Kenya for 15 years and 10 years (of Uhuru’s regime) are also coming to an end soon.

“We say that is enough, now let’s move forward and see what we can do as youths of this nation,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST