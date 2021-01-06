Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Kipipiri MP, Amos Muhinga Kimunya, has spoken about an impeachment motion being tabled by Deputy President William Ruto‘s allies to remove him as National Assembly Majority Leader.

A section of Ruto allies has vowed to remove Kimunya as the Majority Leader over what they termed as dictatorial tendencies.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Kimunya said he is aware of the impeachment motion but said he will speak with the Deputy President when the need arises while insisting he understood the second in command better than his newfound allies in the political scene.

“If the need arises, which has not arisen in the last six months, I consult the DP…We have consulted before. The DP is my friend. I have known him since 2003. He is not a stranger to me. I know a lot of things about him than most of his new allies don’t know,” Kimunya said

Kimunya said he was not aware Ruto had directed lawmakers to impeach him or vote in a certain way in the August House.

“We have a very clear distinction between our work in Parliament and the politics of 2022. I don’t care about your 2022 orientation. Whom your support is your personal decision and that will be determined at the ballot. Nobody has ever come and told me the DP has told us to do this because I won’t even see why he would want to do it,” Kimunya said.

