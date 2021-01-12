Home Entertainment Is this real love, lust, or ‘Dickimatization’? – Ex-Inooro TV anchor MUTHONI... Is this real love, lust, or ‘Dickimatization’? – Ex-Inooro TV anchor MUTHONI WA MUKIRI should be careful with this man January 12, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ex-Citizen TV employee turned flesh peddler SHERLYNE ANYANGO resurfaces with a juicy video that has left men messing their pants (WATCH) Former Tahidi High Actress, JOLENE, shows men her goodies from all angles after being dumped by her pilot husband (VIDEO) CORAZON KWAMBOKA is a rare ‘breed’ – Mbela na nyuma iko sawa – See this photo American singer, MARY J BLIGE, flaunts banging body as she turns 50 – Ladies, start working out (PHOTOs) JOLENE’s ex-husband still went to ‘chew’ slay queens in cheap Thika Road lodgings despite her having all this beauty (PHOTOs) This Kikuyu LADY found a husband after staying as a single mother for 6 years (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow