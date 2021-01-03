Sunday, January 3, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has poked holes in the emerging hustler versus dynasty narrative in the political sphere.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Mudavadi said the leaders who were peddling the narrative and driving a wedge among the haves and the have nots were doing so for political gain.

“It is extremely naive in terms of how people want to try and categorise Kenyans because of politics. We are beginning to see people take advantage of the economic situation and categorising Kenyans as dynasties and non-dynasties,” Mudavadi said.

He also rubbished claims he was a dynasty as his political opponents have been stating.

The former Vice President said his late father, Moses Mudamba Mudavadi, became a Cabinet minister much later in life and he thus had a typical life of an ordinary Kenyan.

“In my early life, my dad was not a minister. My father became a minister much later. Therefore, the foundation I have was like of any other citizen,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto has been claiming Mudavadi, Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, ODM party leader, Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are scions of “well connected families” that have been oppressing Kenyans since 1963.

The Kenyan DAILY POST