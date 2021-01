Friday, 08 January 2021 – Netizens are questioning whether Kenyan ambassador to France, Judy Wakhungu, is ailing after seeing her recent photos.

The once energetic diplomat now looks emaciated, leaving concerned Kenyans with endless questions.

Wakhungu was appointed as ambassador to France by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

Previously, she served as a Cabinet Secretary.

See these photos that have raised eyebrows.

The Kenyan DAILY POST