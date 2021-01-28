Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, has accused nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, of organising violence in Githurai to disrupt Raila Odinga’s rally.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, Otiende accused Mwaura of organising and fanning violence in Githurai to disrupt the peaceful meeting.

He noted that there was sufficient evidence to link the senator to the ugly scenes that were witnessed at the populous Githurai area.

“There’s evidence that Isaac Mwaura personally organised that violence in Githurai…it’s illogical for Raila to hire goons to disrupt his own rally…Mwaura is a man I have respected, but now he is putting my respect to the test,” said Otiende.

In the short clip which is believed to have been recorded prior to the rally, Mwaura was heard chest-thumping about his political supremacy and dominance in Githuri.

“We are ready to show them that we own Githurai,” Mwaura was heard saying.

However, Mwaura has since dismissed the allegations and accused a section of ODM politicians of hiring goons to cause mayhem so they could lay the blame on Ruto’s team.

“Githurai people are very peaceful, the goons you saw were hired from Baba Dogo by TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka MP) and Babu Owino (Embakasi East), they’re the ones who caused chaos,” alleged Mwaura.

The Kenyan DAILY POST