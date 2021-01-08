About Fresh Life:

Fresh Life is an award-winning social venture that builds healthy, prosperous communities by making hygienic sanitation accessible and affordable in Africa’s urban informal settlements.

Our systems-based approach to solving the sanitation crisis involves five key steps: we build a dense network of franchised micro-entrepreneurs, who operate low-cost, high-quality waterless sanitation facilities – called Fresh Life – as small businesses.

We provide critical support services – such as access to finance, business analytics, training, and marketing. We collect the waste regularly and safely remove it from the community. We convert the waste into valuable by-products, such as organic fertilizer and renewable energy. Finally, we sell the by-products to Kenyan farms.

Intern Job Description Template

We are looking for a dynamic, energetic intern who is eager to learn about our company by assisting various departments. You will be working closely with our team to conduct credit appraisal, invoice arrears collection and attend meetings where you will be asked to take minutes.

To be successful as an Intern, you should be willing to help with any tasks assigned by a supervisor. You will be involved in upcoming projects as well as assisting with current campaigns.

Responsibilities

• Through call follow ups and sms, follow up on payment on overdue customer accounts and ensure achievement of set targets for the collections of invoices

• Issuing receipts and reports to Fresh Life Operators regarding account status

• Handle customer complaints & queries and offer advice to the clients

• Refer unresolved cases for to Credit Manager, prepare weekly reports on collections received, follow ups done and commitment dates agreed on.

• Attend meetings and take minutes

• Other duties as assigned by your supervisor

Qualifications

• Bachelor of Commerce or other related degree from a recognized university

• A final year student or recent graduate.

• Eager to learn and work with various departments in the company.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

• Ability to multitask.

How To Apply

To apply, please submit here a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date

(include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list

of three referees by Sunday 17th January 2021. Please note that applications will be

reviewed on a rolling basis.

