Thursday, 07 January 2021 – Aging Mombasa beach boy, Omar Lali, thrust into the national limelight after his girlfriend Tecra Muigai, the daughter of Keroche Industries CEO Tabitha Karanja, died.

When the 30-year old Tecra died, she was in the company of Omar, who was allegedly planning to marry her despite their huge age difference.

Omar was arrested in connection with the mysterious death of Tecra Muigai and later released on bond.

Omar has been subjected to online discussion again after he was pictured with a hot lady who is alleged to be his new girlfriend.

The photo has gone viral on social media with men praising him for being a real gentleman.

Check out the photo.

