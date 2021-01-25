Monday, January 25, 2021 – Controversial private detective, Jane Mugo, has stirred the internet after she was captured on a video showing her Karate skills.

The plum detective, who has been making wrong headlines over claims of extortion, kidnapping and even collecting money on false pretences, was captured falling like a sack of potato when she tried to pull a ‘Jack Chan’s style of defence stunt.

The video was first shared by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and it is a huge embarrassment to Kenyans who adore Karate.

Here is the embarrassing video of Jane Mugo falling badly when trying to pull a stunt.

