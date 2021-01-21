Vacant Position: Warehouse Intern

Do you have what it takes to join a vibrant team?

Vivo Activewear prides itself in inspiring women to look and feel great.

It is a place to explore potential, eliminate boundaries and push out the edges of what we can be.

The company seeks to nurture talent, grow and bring dreams to fruition.

Our culture thrives by embracing diversity and rewarding performance.

We seek achievers, leaders and visionaries to bring skills and passion to a challenging and constantly evolving Fashion Industry.

What about the position?

The warehouse intern will work closely with the warehouse assistants and will be in charge of daily stores replenishment, controlling stocks movement in and out of warehouse and general warehouse operations.

Responsibilities

Ensures proper layout & space management of the warehouse.

Manage stock control, storage, retrieval and timely delivery of goods to stores.

Daily replenishment of stocks to stores based on current sell through rate.

Maintain accurate inventory levels in the warehouse.

Distribution of new stocks to various racks as directed by the Supply Chain Manager.

Assist delivery of goods to stores when required.

Verifying incoming goods and accurate dispatch of goods to other locations.

Any duty as assigned from time to time.

Behavioral Competence

Leadership skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Integrity

Team player

Analytical skills

Flexibility

About you

A diploma in a business related discipline will be an added advantage.

Must be computer literate.

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right person for the position and would like to be a part of our team, kindly send a detailed CV and cover letter to recruitment@vivoactivewear.com by January 31, 2021.

The subject of your email should be ‘’Warehouse Intern”.