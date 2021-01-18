Monday January 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today responded to insults directed at him by Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga brigade, among them former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

In an interview, Uhuru pointed out that a section of politicians had resorted to dirty politics and tactics in order to further their agenda.

However, he warned them he will deal with them firmly if they cross the red line.

He noted that he doesn’t mind being abused, but warned the so-called Tangatanga never to bring chaos in the country.

“Continue abusing me, I am the President until I finish my term.”

“Abuse is nothing to me, but try bringing chaos and see come true what I said in Kakamega not to confuse a rained on lion for a cat,” Kenyatta stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST