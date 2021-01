Tuesday, 19 January 2021 – President Museveni’s worst nightmare, Bobi Wine, has been made a prisoner in his own home.

The 38-year-old has not left home since last Thursday when he cast his vote in the just concluded general election that was marred with rigging allegations.

His house is surrounded by heavily armed riot police and soldiers, who are ready to kill anyone who crosses their path.

But amid the tribulations, the fiery politician is still going strong.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST