Home Gossip Men, if you want to make a progress in 2021, just avoid... Men, if you want to make a progress in 2021, just avoid these ‘Pests’, they are dangerous like coronavirus (PHOTO) January 6, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Heavy Machine: This is not for boys please! (PHOTOs) Mteja hapatikani! – PHOTO of a LADY desperately trying to call her boyfriend after a pregnancy test lights up the internet Keeping up with the KYALLOs – BETTY KYALLO and her sister MERCY disturb the internet and leave thirsty men panting like hyenas (PHOTOs) SAMIDO’s side chick, KAREN NYAMU, shares the controversial photo that landed her in trouble with her dad SHOCK as a flashy Nairobi Instagram socialite dies after a drug overdose at a Kilimani apartment (PHOTOs & VIDEO) No one knows the future – SIZE 8 says and shares a photo presenting a poem while she was in class 7 Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow