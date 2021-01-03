Sunday, January 3, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has asked the Thirdway Alliance party to resolve their differences and present one candidate for the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election.

This comes after embattled Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot dismissed assertions that exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna was the party’s flag bearer in the upcoming Nairobi County gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18, 2021.

The commission noted it had received a letter on December 27, from party heads, Secretary-General Fredrick Okango and Executive Director General Andrew Njoroge nominating Miguna for the position.

However, two days later, the Commission also received another letter from Aukot negating the nomination.

“In view of the conflicting information, the Commission advises the party to have a consensus and submit the name of its nominee to the Commission on or before Monday, January 11,” a statement from the IEBC read.

Responding to the Commission’s notice, Aukot took to social media to further dispute Miguna’s candidacy.

“Unless his membership to our party was sneaked in through the back door, we don’t have a member by that name.”

“The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties must clarify,” Aukot stated.

A statement had initially been released by the party on December 28, announcing Miguna as its candidate for the Nairobi governorship seat.

Aukot was ejected by the party in September over financial impropriety, lack of transparency and defying a court order.

The Kenyan DAILY POST