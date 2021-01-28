Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Renowned blogger and social media analyst, Robert Alai, has revealed that his life is in danger after one of Deputy President William Ruto’s phalanxes threatened to kill him.

The man, identified as Arap Lamutano Paul, threatened to kill Alai since he is against Deputy President William Ruto’s ideology of dividing Kenyans into hustlers (poor) and dynasties (rich).

In a WhatsApp conversation he shared on his Twitter page on Thursday, Alai, who is among the most respected bloggers in Kenya, said the man is a Ruto diehard and urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to arrest him before he harms him.

This is a screenshot of how the man threatened Robert Alai.

For the last one year, Alai has been working as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)’s social media advisor and he has been the target of many criminals, especially those supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST