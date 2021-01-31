Sunday, January 31, 2021 – Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, has vowed to proceed with his bid to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at an event in Matungu, where Ruto was also present, Savula, who is leading an impeachment motion against Ruto, stated that he will not be threatened to back down on his impeachment plans.

He made his remarks in response to a statement by former CS Rashid Echesa, who dared him over his impeachment plans.

“You cannot dare remove Ruto from office, he is the president of the hustlers,” Echesa declared.

On his part, Savula, who is also the ANC deputy party leader, told Ruto to his face to prepare to go home for disrespecting his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He further stated that the DP had gained support from the Western region and it was time to return the favour by supporting a Luhya for the presidency.

“I am planning on running for governor of Kakamega and it is time for Ruto to support Mudavadi for the presidency of Kenya,” Savula maintained.

At the same event, DP Ruto steered clear of the debate opting to speak about development in the area and national politics.

He called out the community for reaching out to him when they needed development projects but they abandoned him when it came to votes.

“When you want to build schools, churches and other projects, you call me but when it comes to supporting me, the script is flipped,” he stated.

Ruto added that he was involved with the progress of the area, more than other local leaders who were asking for their support.

Savula had earlier in January 2021 asked Deputy President William Ruto to resign or face impeachment for undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST