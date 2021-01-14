Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has stood his ground regarding a controversial letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta over the unpopularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mt. Kenya.

According to sources within Jubilee Party ranks, defiant Kang’ata refused to issue an apology to President Kenyatta over the storm created by the letter.

Uhuru reportedly mandated Interior PS Karanja Kibicho to convene a meeting with the party officials to iron out the issues raised on January 12.

The four-hour meeting was held at an undisclosed hotel in Westlands, Nairobi and was attended by senior party officials including those in the Senate and National Assembly.

Despite the pressure to either step down from his position as the Senate Majority Whip or offer a public apology to the president, Kang’ata insisted he had not committed any crime.

The apology was supposed to be communicated in a press conference organized by the party on Wednesday, January 13, but the senator was a no-show.

When contacted about the intrigues, Kang’ata expressed shock that his colleagues had disclosed the discussions of the secret meeting to the media.

“I’m surprised my colleagues have shared details of the meeting with you.”

“My letter did not insult anyone, neither did it contain falsehoods,” he said before adding “I just reported the truth. What wrong did I commit?”

Another source at the meeting intimated that Kang’ata did not regret penning the letter and appeared emboldened by what he believes is the situation in the region.

“Despite the president’s hard stance on the matter and the presence of the Interior PS, he appeared unmoved, even claiming at some point that he did not insult the head of state to warrant the party backlash,” the source intimated.

It now remains to be seen the next course of action that Uhuru will take against Kang’ata.

The Kenyan DAILY POST