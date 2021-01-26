Tuesday, January 26, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula and former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, to forget his endorsement for the presidency come 2022.

Speaking yesterday, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, instead asked the leaders to take advantage of ODM’s public notice and apply to be the party flagbearer for the 2022 State House bid.

A fortnight ago, politicians across the divide used the funeral service of Mudavadi’s mother to drum up support for his candidature for the top seat ahead of next year’s polls.

“If you know you cannot win without Baba’s support this is your chance.”

“Come into his house, pick forms, apply, sit and wait. Or forever hold your peace,” Sifuna added.

Yesterday, Mudavadi sustained his attacks on Raila, accusing him of breaching a promise he made in 2017 not to contest for the presidency again.

Mudavadi said he had stood with Raila in his presidential bids over the years and it was time the ODM leader reciprocated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST