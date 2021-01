Monday, 18 January 2021 – An alarm has been raised after a police officer vowed to brutally murder his Kalenjin estranged lover, Gladys Chelegat.

The mentally disturbed cop made a series of threatening posts before deactivating his Facebook page.

He threatened to cut Gladys into pieces and cook her flesh before presenting himself to a police station.

This is what he posted before deactivating his account.

The Kenyan DAILY POST