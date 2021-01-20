Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has confirmed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be on the ballot gunning for the presidency come 2022.

This comes even as Raila has initiated an elaborate plan to rejuvenate his run for State House.

The party has embarked on an aggressive grassroots revival as Raila prepares for a do-or-die battle against his fiercest rival, Deputy President William Ruto.

The party will revamp all 47 county branches, replace officials who have exited, fill vacancies and energize the rank and file.

Yesterday, Raila chaired a meeting of ODM chairpersons from all counties at Chungwa House, Nairobi.

He informed the team ODM will field a presidential candidate and asked leaders to ready the party for “the mother of all presidential contests”.

Speaking during an interview, senior ODM officials and close Raila allies confirmed the former Prime Minister will be on the ballot in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have started rolling out activities.”

“Anyone who thinks we are not in this thing (2022 race) should know we are there,” ODM chairman John Mbadi stated.

According to Mbadi, Raila’s 2022 plans will run side by side with the Building Bridges Initiative referendum drive.

“Beyond the BBI issues, Raila will be running the 2022 project.”

“He will be busier in the coming days,” Mbadi stated.

Raila’s campaign will be hinged on his unity with President Kenyatta to push through the BBI.

The former PM has assured the ODM officials that his camaraderie with Uhuru is genuine and appeared to downplay speculations about turbulence.

“I want to emphasize that to you that the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta remains strong and unshaken,” he said.

“The BBI too is strong and remains unshaken.”

“The two, which are sides of the same coin, are founded on very solid and enduring principles that will stand the test of time.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST