Monday, January 18, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta engineered his impeachment because he wanted his family to continue stealing in Nairobi County.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Sonko said he was hounded out of office in December last year because the Kenyatta family has set out on an elaborate plan to misuse Nairobi County resources to build infrastructure for their Sh 500 billion Northlands City project.

Sonko also revealed that Kariobangi and Ruai residents were evicted last year to pave the way for the construction of a sewage line that will serve the Northlands Project only.

“What the President will never tell Kenyans is that his selfish family agenda was the motivation behind my illegal and hurried removal from office. The Kenyatta family has set out on an elaborate plan to misuse Nairobi County resources to build infrastructure for their Northlands City project, hence the illegal demolitions and evictions we saw in Ruai Kariobangi and Korogocho in the guise of expanding the Nairobi’s sewerage infrastructure,” Sonko wrote.

He concluded by asking for the impeachment of President Uhuru Kenyatta who he termed as an incompetent leader who listens to his sycophants and hates leaders who tell him the truth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST