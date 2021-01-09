Saturday, January 9, 2021 – A Nigerian man identified as Christian Kadima has grabbed headlines after he murdered prominent lawyer Elizabeth Koki at her residence in Syokimau.

Kadima committed the heinous murder and then fled before detectives smoked him out of his hiding on Friday night.

The suspect is a notorious criminal with past criminal activities.

A lady that he almost killed in 2017 has taken to social media and narrated how she warned Kenyan ladies to be careful with Kadima after he found a haven in the country but they didn’t hear.

“I tried my best to warn Kenyan women of this Animal. I spoke to few women on IG. They said he’d also assaulted them.

“I tried my best to reach out to the Kenyan police. I couldn’t, I feel terrible about this.

“I’m so sorry Elizabeth Koki may your soul RIP. Condolences to the family and friends, “she wrote.

