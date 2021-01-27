Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, has opened up and added his voice on the controversial looming referendum to change the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking during an interview, Isaac noted that he supports the BBI, especially on issues that will improve the lives of Kenyans.

He noted that BBI seeks to increase allocations to counties, something he fully supports.

However, he said he will not support some clauses that want to spearhead the political agendas of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“On the BBI issue. I support changes that will improve the country and not some political agendas spearheaded by some leaders.”

“We want resource allocation increased.”

“DP Ruto’s team have supported some of the proposals.”

“Nonetheless, some clauses should be separated from the Constitutional Bill published in 2019,” Isaac clarified.

Deputy President William Ruto, whose camp Isaac Ruto has joined, is opposed to the BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST